Moment playful baby elephant rips model's skirt off

The adorable moment a baby elephant cheekily ripped a models skirt off has been caught on camera.

Megan Milan was visiting Chai Lai Orchid, in Chiang Mai, Thailand, when the three-week old became rather attached.

In the footage, the youngster knocks her to the ground, before stepping on the hem of her skirt. Realising he was getting a little boisterous, his older sister can be seen moving him away.

Thankfully, elephant-lover Milan didn't seem to mind.

“He was definitely a little heavy and strong!," she joked of the incident.

