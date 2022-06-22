Cats cause bug-hunting carnage after spotting mosquito in the house

Two family cats from Witham, England, are absolutely mad for hunting bugs.

Wrex and Pixie are used as resident mosquito catchers, and owner, Carella, and her partner even lift them up to help them paw away at the creatures.

Seven-month-old Wrex is first up in the clip now going viral, but when the newbie fails to secure the biting bug, veteran catcher Pixie steps up.

That's one way of dealing with them...

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

