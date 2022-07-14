Heatwave gets so intense man can cook burgers in his car

If you thought the UK heatwave was bad, a resident of sunny Arizona is proving just how intense the weather can be, by using his car dashboard to cook food.

Cars get notoriously hot in the sun, and Joe Brown has been resting burgers, pizzas, and chicken nuggets in there to see if they'll cook - and concerningly, they do.

The temperature to nail his eco-friendly-cooked food is around 44 degrees, so not for the faint-hearted.

We'll never complain again...

