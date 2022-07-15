Texas meteorologist warns of powercut before lights go out in perfectly-timed blunder

As a news channel meteorologist warned of power outages, the studio lights plunged into darkness during a perfectly-timed blunder - and now it's going viral.

When you “have this kind of heat over major populations,” Travis Herzog explained, “you get a big draw on that electric demand.”

Just as he said "electric" the lights went completely out on him for around five seconds. It also happened again a number of hours later, prompting problems for the station but great entertainment for viewers.

