Video

Texas meteorologist warns of powercut before lights go out in perfectly-timed blunder

As a news channel meteorologist warned of power outages, the studio lights plunged into darkness during a perfectly-timed blunder - and now it's going viral.

When you “have this kind of heat over major populations,” Travis Herzog explained, “you get a big draw on that electric demand.”

Just as he said "electric" the lights went completely out on him for around five seconds. It also happened again a number of hours later, prompting problems for the station but great entertainment for viewers.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

weather
Up next Viral

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz