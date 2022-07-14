CNN set loses it at viral clip of seals - and it's even better than the original

A viral video of sea lions chasing innocent beachgoers just got even better, because the CNN studio's reaction to it is simply infectious.

CNN anchors Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell giggled their way through the clip, as camera people and other crew members followed suit in the background.

“I don’t know why. I just imagine their little sea lion voices cursing these people out and chasing them," Blackwell laughed.

“Look how fast they move. I didn’t think that they could waddle quite that fast,” Camerota added.

