Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised almost $30 million for Ukraine

Hollywood power-couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have announced they're close to their $30 million fundraising goal for Ukraine, in less than a week.

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, sat alongside her husband for an Instagram video, saying: "I do want to say thank you to the 56,000 of you who were able to donate and support us.

"It means so much to us because it does bring in a community and a sense of belonging and an ability to help."

The pair have pledged $3 million of their own money.

