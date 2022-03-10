Kim Kardashian tells women 'get your f****** ass up and work"

Kim Kardashian is causing a stir in a new interview clip, in which she offers women business advice. The billionaire sat down with her sisters and Variety to discuss their upcoming Hulu show, The Kardashians.



"I have the best advice for women in business," the 41-year-old reality star says. "Get your f** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Social media users were quick to point out the privileged life Kim had growing up in Los Angeles and branded her comments 'tone deaf'.

