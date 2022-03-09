Joe Rogan says The Rock could make $2m a day selling his sperm

Controversial podcast-host, Joe Rogan, raised eyebrows after suggesting professional wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could expand his riches by selling his sperm. The Rock is known for his well-built physique.



During an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he said: "Cryogenically frozen The Rock's [sperm] that's worth a million dollars.



"So in my mind, it is 100 percent a million dollars at least...we are being conservative here.



Expanding on the idea, he added, "If The Rock can jerk off twice a day, he makes $2 million a day minimum."





