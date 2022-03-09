Courteney Cox admits she 'doesn't remember' making Friends episodes

Actress, Courteney Cox, has admitted that she "doesn't remember" filming a lot of Friends episodes.

Speaking on the Today show with Willie Geist, the 57-year-old, who was known for playing Monica, hinted that she struggled during the reunion for this reason.

Friends: The Reunion, which aired in May 2021, featured recreations of iconic episodes from the sitcom.

“I should have watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there’,” she said. “Yeah. I don’t remember filming so many episodes.”

