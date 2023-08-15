Andrew Tate recreates prison stint in bizarre 24-hour livestream

Andrew Tate has 'sent himself back to prison' as part of a bizarre new stunt to show followers what life was like behind bars.

The controversial influencer, who is currently on house arrest, slept in a bunk bed for 24 hours as fake guards did 'room checks' and he and brother, Tristan, attempted 1,000 push-ups.

Nothing but a toilet could be seen in the middle of their shared room on the stream, and fans could 'send them mail' to their 'cell' for them to read on livestream.

