Drake tells fans to not throw bras on stage at concert for sweet reason

Drake was forced to warn fans not to throw bras on stage at his LA concert over the weekend, as his five-year-old son, Adonis, was in attendance.

The rapper usually encourages lingerie being hurled at him during his concerts, however, he was keeping it kid-friendly as it was the youngster's first time seeing him perform.

"I can't talk about t****** tonight in LA," he warned the crowd.

"Keep your bras on".

