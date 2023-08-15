Kim Kardashian accused of copying Kourtney's hair in 'crazy' new bra advert

Kim Kardashian has fans questioning if she's going for the same look as her sister, Kourtney, in a new advert showcasing a dramatically different hairstyle.

Appearing in the Skims ad for their new bra, the business mogul is sporting the signature black bob her sister is famed for.

"I have to tell you about the craziest bra we just made for Skims. Do you guys wear push-up bras?", she says, before the video cuts to a shopping channel-style script from the 90s.

But while the 42-year-old was trying to push her 'boob job in a bra', viewers couldn't help but be distracted by her new 'do.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter