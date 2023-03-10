Five of the wildest moments from Cole Sprouse's Call Her Daddy interview

Cole Sprouse's appearance on Call Her Daddy has gone viral after the former Disney star told-all on his childhood, losing his virginity at 14, and the end of his relationship with co-star, Lili Reinhart.

However, before the interview had even kicked off, Sprouse caused controversy after he lit up a cigarette indoors and became an instant meme, likened to the stereotypical depiction of French artists in films.

The now-30-year-old even mentioned that the Disney Channel controversy around working conditions for child stars came from a place of 'privilege'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters