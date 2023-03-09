WWE star Liv Morgan explains accidentally creating new mansplaining meme

WWE star Liv Morgan has addressed accidentally creating a new 'mansplaining' meme during an appearance at New York Knicks game.

Morgan could be seen looking exceptionally bored as someone she was with sat talking to her.

"I just want to say that we had no idea that we were even being filmed", she laughed.

"I was listening, but I was also kind of deep in my head thinking my own thoughts, kind of in my own world."

Thankfully, she says the man in question wasn't offended.

