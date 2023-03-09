Cole Sprouse slammed for comments about ex Lili Reinhart on podcast

Cole Sprouse has been called out for talking badly about his ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart - despite saying the pair are 'good friends' now.

The Riverdale star appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on International Women's Day to air the dirty laundry.

“It absolutely lasted longer because we worked together. There was a lot of pressure and I think if I had loved myself more, I would have left earlier,” he said.

“We both did a lot of damage to each other."

