Radio hosts theorise that Justin and Hailey Bieber have split up amid Selena 'feud'

With Hailey Bieber at the centre of an alleged feud with Selena Gomez, fans are now speculating what's next for the model and husband Justin Bieber - and two radio hosts have even suggested they may split up.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson did some digging on their recent social media posts.

"I think the one we can definitely read into here, the one that makes me question what is going on, is the fact that over the weekend, he started following Selena Gomez on Twitter", Jackie says.

"I mean, what's going on there?"

