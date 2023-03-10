Cole Sprouse says he lost his virginity at 14 years old - and everyone is suspicious

Cole Sprouse has told the story of how he lost his virginity when he was 14 - but everyone is rather suspicious of the story.

The former Disney actor appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where he described meeting an 'older' girl on a family holiday in Florida.

"I looked at her, and I was like, ‘So, are you like DTF?’ She goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘You know, down to f***?’ I was 14", he laughs.

However, this was also the era of the iconic Sprouse twins' bowlcut. We're not convinced.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters