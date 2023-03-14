Reality TV star left shaking after 'losing' priceless engagement ring on the beach

The Bachelor's Holly Kingston appeared hysterical on Instagram yesterday (13 March), insistent that she'd lost her 'priceless' engagement ring on a beach.

She claims the ring went missing while she was swimming in Bali with her fiancé, Jimmy Nicholson, who spent '30 minutes' looking in the ocean for the huge rock, before finding it near their towels on the sand.

"I thought it was a goner. Just don't take it to the beach", he joked upon finding it.

