Ed Sheeran says people think Galway Girl is a "golden chalice of s***ness" at pub gig

Ed Sheeran played an intimate gig at Whelan's in Dublin to kick off his tour - and apparently took the opportunity to acknowledge that people think one of his biggest hits is a "golden chalice of s***ness".

According to those attending, Sheeran was taking song requests and even covered Snoop Dogg.

Speaking of 'Galway Girl', he reportedly said to the crowd: “I released a song in 2017 that some people just f****** hated and thought was a golden chalice of s***ness. I don’t give a s*** who likes it or who doesn’t."

