Sydney Sweeney feels ‘beat up’ by rumours she was having fling with Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out following months of speculation and gossip about her relationship with co-star, Glen Powell.

The Euphoria actor admitted it had been hard to remain silent, but she's learnt to see the funny side.

“It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself", she told Variety, adding that she and Powell laugh off the rumours. “Sometimes I feel beat up by it."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter