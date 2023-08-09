Florence Pugh's new 'celebrity doppelgänger' is way too accurate

Florence Pugh has joked about her new, unlikely celebrity doppelgänger thanks to her new haircut - and it's impossible to unsee it.

The actor posted a video to social media where she joked she was going to become the 'mayor of flavourtown'...or 'flovertown'.

It was a joke in reference to Guy Fieri, who shares the same iconic, peroxide-blonde spikes.

"Sometimes when I get out of the shower I look like Guy Fieri and I love it", she confirmed.

