Florence Pugh's new 'celebrity doppelgänger' is way too accurate

Florence Pugh has joked about her new, unlikely celebrity doppelgänger thanks to her new haircut - and it's impossible to unsee it.
The actor posted a video to social media where she joked she was going to become the 'mayor of flavourtown'...or 'flovertown'.
It was a joke in reference to Guy Fieri, who shares the same iconic, peroxide-blonde spikes.
"Sometimes when I get out of the shower I look like Guy Fieri and I love it", she confirmed.
