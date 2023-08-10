Steph Curry joins Paramore on stage to sing 'Misery Business' - and it's epic

Paramore fans have been left delighted by a clip surfacing online of NBA's Steph Curry joining Paramore on stage for an unlikely rendition of 'Misery Business' alongside Hayley Williams.

The Golden State Warriors athlete jumped around the stage as confetti fell during the iconic pop-punk chorus.

"Listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show", Williams joked to the crowd.

