Moving moment Irish radio stations play Sinead O'Connor in sync to mark funeral

Irish radio stations teamed up to pay tribute to Sinead O'Connor today (8 August), as she set off on her final procession ahead of her funeral.

National stations including RTE 2FM, NewsTalk, and Today FM all synced-up to play her most well-known song 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in sync as her Hearse reached the seafront at 12:30pm BST.

Thousands lined the street, clapping and throwing roses as the car containing her coffin drove past iconic locations in her life, including her former home.

