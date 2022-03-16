'It's ok not to be ok': Kylie Jenner opens up on post-partum difficulty

Kylie Jenner has opened up about how life since the birth of her new son Wolf has ‘has not been easy’.

The billionaire beauty mogul took to Instagram to talk about how she felt 'pressured' and things had been considerably harder than with her first child, Stormi.

"I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy," she said. "It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that."

"It’s okay not to be okay," she added.

