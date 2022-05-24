Video

Jack Harlow fans can't get over how he looked at the start of his career

Jack Harlow fans can't get over how the rapper looked when his career was just starting out, with no beard and glasses.

The 24-year-old sat down with Genius in 2018 when he first blew up, and his looks, and even voice are completely different to the curly-haired, bearded Jack we know today.

"That's not the same man," one shocked user commented on the video, while another added: "Literally the best glow up of all time."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

music
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz