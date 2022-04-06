Ed Sheeran says lawsuits are 'damaging to the songwriting industry'

Ed Sheeran has recorded a video message following the win of a copyright lawsuit over his hit song 'Shape of You'.

A judge ruled he didn't rip off grime artist Sami Switch, and now he's speaking about the effect the trial had on him.

"I just want to say I'm not an entity. I'm not a corporation. I'm a human being, I'm a father, I'm a husband, I'm a son," he told fans. "Hopefully, we can all get back to writing songs rather than having to prove that we can write them."

