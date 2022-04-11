Jonathan Saccone Joly opens up about 8-year-old transgender daughter

YouTuber Jonathan Saccone Joly has opened up about the experience of raising a transgender child.

8-year-old Edie makes regular appearances on her dad's social media account expressing how much her life has changed since coming out.

I think the emotional intelligence of a child is something that people think, 'Oh, no, she can't have those feelings and have those emotions'. But if you talk to any adult trans people, they will tell you that they were trans from the day they were born," Jonathan, who identifies as non-binary himself, told Sky.

