Ricky Gervais has weighed in on Chris Rock's alopecia joke that saw him slapped by Will Smith.

Rock compared Jada's hair loss condition to her looking like G.I. Jane.

Mocking claims that a joke shouldn't have been made about a disability, he said: "I'm going a bit thin...I'm disabled. That means I can park right up next to Tesco now. And I'm fat, that's a disease."

He also disapproved of the slap that resulted, adding the joke 'wasn't bad' and 'the tamest joke I would ever have told'.

