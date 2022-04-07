Joe Rogan says school pushed woke 'anti-racism' on his 9-year-old daughter

Joe Rogan has slammed his daughter's school who said children must be 'anti-racist' on his podcast.

"When the whole George Floyd thing happened, one of the schools that my kids were going to back in California released this email, saying that it's not enough to not be racist, you now must be anti-racist," the host, who has previously been accused of racism, told listeners.

"If you want to tell my nine-year-old, they have to be anti-racist. What does it mean? They have to go find racism and confront it?"

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

