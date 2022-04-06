Annie Mac’s pronunciation of ‘kneading’ on Celebrity Bake Off is triggering viewers

DJ, Annie Mac, is going viral following an appearance on a Stand Up To Cancer special of Celebrity Bake off - but it wasn't for her cakes.

During a technical challenge where contestants were cooking up identical raspberry doughnuts, Mac described to host Noel Fielding that she was 'nedding’ her dough. That's kneading, by the way.

When challenged on her pronunciation (set to rival Nigella Lawson's microwavé), she joked: "Just because I don’t know the baking lingo!"

"In my opinion, it’s an upgrade," Noel replied. "Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise."

