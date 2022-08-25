Eight-year-old US Mullet Championships winner reveals how he maintains his hair

The eight-year-old who won the US Mullet Championships in 2022 has been sharing tips on how he maintains his signature barnet.

Emmitt Bailey appeared on This Morning with his family (wearing sunglasses, of course) to discuss what it was like winning the $2,500 prize.

"We comb it every day...we put this thing called Gorilla Snot in it," he said of how his hair stays in shape, adding that he loves it when people come up to him in the street.

