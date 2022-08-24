You can now get makeup essentials delivered on Deliveroo

Boots and Deliveroo have partnered up to bring a new 'beauty concierge' to those who need last-minute essentials on-demand.

750 items including baby products, medication, and other wellbeing products are on offer, as well as best-selling makeup lines including Maybelline SkyHigh waterproof mascara, No7 Essential Moisture Day Cream and Dior Sauvage Eau De Toilette Spray.

Boots is now available on the delivery app in Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, and Bristol, to name a few, and customers can get orders and gifts delivered sealed within minutes.

Beauty lovers, rejoice.

