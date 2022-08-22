Man proposes despite collapsing with leg cramps after completing Ironman triathlon

One determined guy is going viral after he completed a gruelling Ironman challenge and still found the strength to get on one knee and propose to his girlfriend at the finish line.

Cristian Moriatiel, who finished sixth in Estonia, collapsed in agony as he made the attempt, when medics stepped in to massage his leg, as he made his second attempt at getting a fiancée while laid on the floor - and thankfully, she said yes.

The triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon (26.2 miles).

