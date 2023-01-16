Aussie tourist discovers Tesco meal deals - and gets roasted for her choices

An Australian tourist in England is being roasted for her first ever meal deal choices, after hearing "lots of great things" about Tesco's £3.40 offering.

Katie Treasure, 23, filmed herself on TikTok browsing the aisles, before settling for lemon-flavoured water, a duck wrap and a pot of boiled eggs.

"You need to get the expensive smoothies to make it worth it", one person pointed out.

Naturally, Brits take meal deals very seriously, and it's safe to say she wasn't expecting the hundreds of comments that were to come.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters