Easter recipes which shy away from traditional chocolate are becoming increasingly popular, and the Easter egg cheesecake is set to be a huge hit in 2023.

The simple spring dessert involves cracking an Easter egg in half, before filling it with moist crushed digestives and a cream cheese filling.

Then you can get creative with the decorating adding anything from chocolate bunnies to Mini Eggs, before letting it set in the fridge for three to four hours.

A delicious treat.

