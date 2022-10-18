You can now stay in this spooky funeral home-turned-guest house

An old funeral home complete with original spooky features in Worcestershire is now available to rent for short stays.

The one-bed holiday home costs £195 a night, but you'll get the embalming table and coffin table decor thrown in alongside modern amenities such as a hot tub. Guests have even reported hearing eerie noises in the 18th-century building.

"At night we’ve heard strange sounds and when we’ve gone to check it our there’s nothing there," admits owner, Stuart Dudley.

"You’ll see shadows move and the temperature will suddenly drop."

