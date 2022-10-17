Woman plants piece of plastic in her food in attempt to dodge £170 dinner bill

x
Video
The boss of an Indian restaurant has accused a customer of planting a piece of plastic from her bra in her food to avoid paying a £170 bill.
Naseem Khan, who owns Namji in Milton Keynes, shared the CCTV, where the woman allegedly rips a piece of a cigarette packet off and plants it in the food.
Despite eating all of it, the customer reportedly refused a 20% discount, and left without paying.
Khan previously dished up 250 free meals every week in the pandemic to help homeless in the area.
