Woman plants piece of plastic in her food in attempt to dodge £170 dinner bill

The boss of an Indian restaurant has accused a customer of planting a piece of plastic from her bra in her food to avoid paying a £170 bill.

Naseem Khan, who owns Namji in Milton Keynes, shared the CCTV, where the woman allegedly rips a piece of a cigarette packet off and plants it in the food.

Despite eating all of it, the customer reportedly refused a 20% discount, and left without paying.

Khan previously dished up 250 free meals every week in the pandemic to help homeless in the area.

