You're about to see this spooky shot at every Halloween party

Cocktail specialists Big Mixology have released a recipe for the ultimate spooky Halloween shot - and it looks delicious.

Using Schweppes, Baileys, Jägermeister and grenadine, you can create the effect of a brain in a test tube.

The Baileys curdles making it appear solid in the glass, acting as the brain.

While it may seem an unusual combination of ingredients, testers insist it actually tastes pretty nice - and Halloween is all about showing off the visuals anyway, right?

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

