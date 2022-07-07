MP accuses Boris Johnson of 'squatting in No 10'

x
Video
Bridget Phillipson MP, shadow education secretary has accused Boris Johnson of 'squatting' in No 10, as pressure mounts for him to resign.
"We're just stuck at the moment," she said on BBC Breakfast, calling out for fresh leadership. "We're stuck with Boris Johnson squatting in No 10, but also we're stuck because all of the people who should have long pushed him out...have failed to act."
Johnson is expected to make his resignation statement at around midday (7 July), although could remain in power until autumn.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next News
Viral
Spoilers: Stranger Things actress recreates her iconic death scene
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Astonishing moment police officer wrestles alligator with bare hands
Jul 01, 2022
Jul 01, 2022
Munya Chawawa protests Roe v Wade with another comedy gold song
Jul 01, 2022
Jul 01, 2022
Scorpio finds out her partner is cheating just from his thumb in photo
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Dog with four months to live completes every item on his bucket list
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Holidaymaker skips two-hour airport queue by faking needing wheelchair
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Baseball crowd had best reaction to young girl nailing a bottle flip
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Holidaymaker gets shock as Greece heat causes beach bag to catch fire
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
News
Ed Balls dances to 'Bye Bye Boris' blasting out in back of GMB report
Jul 06, 2022
Jul 06, 2022
Alex Jones goes on 4 July rant about alien forces and cyborg slaves
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Serving civil servant calls LBC and encourages colleagues to quit
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Today's Cabinet meeting is the most miserable thing we've ever seen
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Adele says 'brutal' Las Vegas backlash left her 'a shell of a person'
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Supermarket laxatives switched with anti-depressants in odd mystery
Jul 01, 2022
Jul 01, 2022
Astonishing moment police officer wrestles alligator with bare hands
Jul 01, 2022
Jul 01, 2022
Politics
Prue Leith orders her Tory MP son to 'man up' over assisted dying
Jul 06, 2022
Jul 06, 2022
Ed Balls dances to 'Bye Bye Boris' blasting out in back of GMB report
Jul 06, 2022
Jul 06, 2022
Alex Jones goes on 4 July rant about alien forces and cyborg slaves
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Serving civil servant calls LBC and encourages colleagues to quit
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Today's Cabinet meeting is the most miserable thing we've ever seen
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Russian TV blasts Boris Johnson as 'chubby' with a 'woman-like' figure
Jul 01, 2022
Jul 01, 2022
Boris Johnson has awkward run-in with Turkish president at Nato summit
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Sport
Bernie Ecclestone hits back at Hamilton's criticism of 'older voices'
Jul 01, 2022
Jul 01, 2022
Caitlyn Jenner says she's 'out to protect women in sports'
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Nick Kyrgios 'spits' at Wimbledon fan showing 'pure disrespect'
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Baseball crowd had best reaction to young girl nailing a bottle flip
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Tyson Fury reveals he'll continue to do fights for 'entertainment'
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Reporter has incredible reaction to Australia qualifying for World Cup
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 14, 2022
Dog hired to help athletes prioritise their mental health in sport
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
Jack Grealish steals show at Manchester City's victory parade
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
Female referees set to officiate men's World Cup for the first time
May 20, 2022
May 20, 2022
Jake Daniels considered waiting until he retired to come out as gay
May 17, 2022
May 17, 2022
NBA presenter has co-hosts in stitches with rude on-air blunder
May 05, 2022
May 05, 2022
Showbiz
Spoilers: Stranger Things actress recreates her iconic death scene
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Spoilers: Stranger Things creators on how they decided who would die
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Ronan Keating 'an absolute mess' watching son Jack on Love Island
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Adele fan gets VIP treatment as singer borrows Pride flag at concert
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Millie Bobby Brown shocked at how old her Stranger Things character is
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Adele says 'brutal' Las Vegas backlash left her 'a shell of a person'
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Love Island's Gemma finally tells villa about dad Michael Owen
Jul 01, 2022
Jul 01, 2022
Munya Chawawa protests Roe v Wade with another comedy gold song
Jul 01, 2022
Jul 01, 2022
Will Ferrell spotted roller skating on the set of the new Barbie movie
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Dakota Johnson speaks of her ‘noticing’ Johnny Depp’s injured finger
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Disney just dropped the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 and it looks epic
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Christian Bale reveals he would return as Batman under one condition
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Fans point out the irony of new 'Squid Game' reality competition
Jun 23, 2022
Jun 23, 2022