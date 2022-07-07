MP accuses Boris Johnson of 'squatting in No 10'

Bridget Phillipson MP, shadow education secretary has accused Boris Johnson of 'squatting' in No 10, as pressure mounts for him to resign.

"We're just stuck at the moment," she said on BBC Breakfast, calling out for fresh leadership. "We're stuck with Boris Johnson squatting in No 10, but also we're stuck because all of the people who should have long pushed him out...have failed to act."

Johnson is expected to make his resignation statement at around midday (7 July), although could remain in power until autumn.

