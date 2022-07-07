Woman calls 999 asking police to remove 'massive' spider from house

A woman in Yorkshire has been slammed for calling the police to come and remove a 'massive' spider from her house.

The police released the audio as an example of what an 'inappropriate' call sounds like.

“Hiya, you're probably gonna go mad at me but I've literally tried ringing everyone and you're my last hope," she began. "I need someone to come and get this spider out of my house. It's absolutely massive and I'm not even joking.”

West Yorkshire Police said they receive 120 calls a day that aren't emergencies.



