Boris Johnson has delivered his resignation speech from outside No 10, opening up a new leadership contest for the Conservative Party.

The prime minister has been under pressure to resign for days after 59 government resignations in the last 48 hours.

"I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world", he said, announcing his plans to step down, as 'Bye Bye Boris' played in the background.

"To our new leader, I will give you as much support as I can."

