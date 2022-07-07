Boris Johnson set to resign as prime minister, finally

Boris Johnson is set to resign as prime minister of the United Kingdom, after receiving over 59 government resignations in the last 48 hours alone.

He's been under increasing pressure to quit since it was revealed he promoted Chris Pincher, despite allegations of misconduct.

Among key Conservatives to resign were health secretary Sajid Javid, followed quickly by chancellor Rishi Sunak, and Johnson himself is set to make a statement around midday.

It's thought he could stay on as prime minister until autumn.

