Rory Stewart lets out huge grin finding out Boris has resigned during TV interview

The moment Rory Stewart found out Boris Johnson had resigned was caught on camera during a live TV interview, and he didn't hold back on letting out a big cheesy grin.

A former politician and mayor of London candidate himself, Stewart appeared on Sky News to give his thoughts on the ongoing resignations.

As Kay Burley indicated she'd just heard the news and paused their conversation, he let out a smirk which continued to grow into a huge smile, before tweeting: 'Finally. Thank the Lord.'

