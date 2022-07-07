Tory MP claims Curry's employees told him to 'stand by Boris' as he bought vacuum

A Shrewsbury MP has claimed three employees at Curry's told him to "stand by Boris" as he tried to buy a vacuum cleaner.

Daniel Kawczynski defended the prime minister on a BBC Radio 5 Live appearance.

"I've never come across people coming up to me in an electrical store asking me to support any other Prime Minister," he said.

"If three had come up to you and said don't back him and ask him to resign would you have done that?", responded the presenter, branding the story "poppycock".

