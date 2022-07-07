James O'Brien's final, furious words on Boris Johnson were dripping with contempt

LBC's James O'Brien gave his live reaction on-air to Boris Johnson's resignation speech, branding it 'abysmal'.

The prime minister's long-awaited decision to step down came after 59 government officials quit in 48 hours.

"Boris Johnson right until the last demonstrating levels of self-obsession that even in the crucible of politics are absolutely off the scale," O'Brien told listeners.

"Not a single reference to the lies, not a mention of the deputy chief whip whose promotion despite the Prime Minister knowing of the allegations of misconduct...not a mention of colleagues who walked away."



