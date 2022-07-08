The best public reactions to Boris Johnson's resignation

Boris Johnson resigned, and the public did what they do best - reacted.

Several people have been filmed over the last 24 hours giving their thoughts on the prime minister stepping down from his role, with many going viral on Twitter for the extremities of their celebrations.

Val and her friends were captured on the Fylde coast cheering, while a man on a mobility scooter told Newsnight "he wants him to go" because he's a "pain in the a**e."

Johnson is expected to stay on as prime minister until the autumn.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

