Just 60 seconds of people booing outside Downing Street as Boris Johnson resigns

Crowds gathered outside Downing Street yesterday (7 July) to boo loudly as Boris Johnson made his official resignation speech.

In the back of televised versions of the statement, the disapproval as well as 'Bye Bye Boris' being blared out could be heard clearly.

It's taken days and 59 government resignations for Johnson to agree that he's no longer the best person to be in charge.

He'll remain prime minister until a new leader is elected, thought to be in the autumn.

