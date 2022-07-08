Theresa May dances to Craig David on day Boris Johnson quits

Former prime minister Theresa May let her hair down on the day her successor Boris Johnson was forced to resign - by getting down to Craig David.

The 65-year-old was spotted glammed up in a red dress and jewellery at Henley Festival, dancing along robotically to a performance by the singer.

But this isn't her first rodeo. When she announced she was quitting as PM in 2019, May was seen at the famous Oxfordshire festival dancing the night away to ABBA, similarly to the clip that went viral from a Tory conference.

