Greta Thunberg 'makes memes' out of things 'white middle-aged men' say about her

Greta Thunberg has revealed that she uses her online criticism to her advantage, by making memes.

The climate activist appeared on The Russell Howard Hour where she discussed how "weird" it was that "heterosexual, cis, white privileged middle-aged men" felt so threatened by children trying to make a difference that they direct hate towards them online.

"I can just go in there and just have free meme material… I share it with my friends, and then I take credit for it," she joked.

