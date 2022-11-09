Protester throws eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort during trip to York

A man has been detained for throwing eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort, as the pair greeted the public during a trip to York.

"This country was built on blood of slavery", the man shouted, before launching at least three eggs at the monarch, who acknowledged them landing next to him.

He was visiting the city to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The crowd responded by shouting 'shame on you' and 'God save the King'.

